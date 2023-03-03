What makes it Sassy?

BILLINGS - At the Sassy Biscuit Co. in downtown Billings you’ll get more than just a good meal.

The fast-casual restaurant serves up drop biscuits as the foundation for many of its products.

The menu and business were created by a military spouse who found herself stationed in Billings with her Marine Corps husband.

Jilan Hall-Johnson opened Sassy Biscuit five years ago.

“Food is what connects everyone, because, number one, if you look at the color of my skin, I’m very unique here in Billings. Not a ton of people when we first came here even knew what half, well I shouldn’t say half, but a lot of people didn’t know what our cuisine was, collard greens and grits. No one understood that or knew what it was. Even the flavor profiles that we use, are very different,” she said.

She says the restaurant tells her story and leaves nothing out.

“This is Black cuisine. This is how Black people eat. We used to have potato salad on our menu, and it would never sell, and people would say, ‘potato salad is for the summertime.’ In Black culture, it's eaten every Sunday, at every event, it is part of who we are,” she said.

Hall-Johnson employs people in recovery and hopes other branches of her business also help their communities.

She opened a second location in Dover, New Hampshire.

You can take classes on how to make Sassy Biscuit’s biscuits. Visit their website for more information.

