Augusta grew up in Montana and is excited to be returning to her home state to report for KTVQ.

She completed her BA in journalism at the University of Montana before starting her broadcast career at KPAX news in Missoula.

Augusta is moving to Billings from Oklahoma City where she most recently worked as an education and political reporter. She is originally from Townsend, Montana, with lots of family throughout Montana and Wyoming.

In her free time, Augusta enjoys trying new restaurants, hiking, skiing, and chipping away at a Master’s degree in Global Studies.

Augusta also studied journalism, theology, and middle eastern civilizations at Biola University for two years, which included a three-month experience in the Golan Heights and Israel.

She was a part of the team at KPAX news that was awarded an E.B. Craney award for breaking news coverage of the Roaring Lion Fire by the Montana Association of Broadcasters. Augusta was also a member of University of Montana School of Journalism’s ‘The Meth Effect’ project highlighting the impacts of methamphetamine in Montana that was awarded a society of Professional Journalists award.

If you see her around, be sure to say hello and reach out with any news tips or story ideas at augusta.mcdonnell@ktvq.com.