Q2 Billings Area Weather: Your chilly get-the-weekend-started forecast

BILLINGS — Saturday will be the warmest day overall in the short term. But afternoon readings will still be 15 to 20 degrees below the mid-November average with no change ahead.

Early Saturday, patches of fog are expected, especially close to the Montana / Dakota line. And a bit of wind could blow loose snow near the mountain foothills.

High temperatures will be consistently in the 20s and 30s in most areas through much of next week. Lows drop to the single digits and teens with additional wind chills.

A weak disturbance brings a chance of mountain snow Sunday, with some flurries or light snow in portions of the area on Monday. The best chance of accumulating snow is Wednesday night through Thursday, but those totals look modest as of now.

There are early indications we could see a drop in temperatures next Friday.