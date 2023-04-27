Q2 Billings Area Weather: Storm fades as warm days come into view

BILLINGS — As Thursdays quick moving weather system moves out of the picture, warmer and drier conditions continue to build in. Above average temperatures are expected next week.

Through Thursday evening, the lingering effects of a fast-moving Alberta clipper will remain. The main concerns will be snow in the mountains and foothills, and periods of wind over a widespread area.

The winds will fade from North to South throughout the evening hours, with gusts of 30 to 40 mph still possible through sunset. The snow showers will taper off in the late evening and overnight.

Friday starts chilly, with most of the lows in the mid to lower 30s. Expect a quick warm-up with highs reaching mainly the upper 50s to 60s.

Temperatures continue to warm under of building high-pressure Ridge. A blocking system holds a Ridge in place across the Western US through most of next week.

Highs will be mainly in the 60s and 70s through the weekend, with 70s and possibly some low 80s by the middle of next week. After a chilly Friday morning, lows are suddenly in the 40s to around 50 some mornings through the seven day forecast.

There are some signals that isolated storms could start to develop by Wednesday and Thursday of next week. To get the latest weather information, download our free Q2 weather app and watch our 24/7 Streaming Weather Video Channel

