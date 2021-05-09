Warming Trend This Week

BILLINGS — Full Forecast:
Headlines/Current Conditions (As of 3:30 pm Sunday)
Light winds and rain around the Magic City. Temps in the mid to upper 40’s.
Rain and snow showers throughout the region.
Wet snow a possibility for places like Red Lodge and Nye throughout the evening hours.
No watches or warnings in the region to report.
Tonight:
Tonight, in Billings, temps in the 30’s with partly cloudy skies.
Light freezing could be possible throughout the region tonight and don’t rule out some patchy fog as well.
Tomorrow (Monday):
Temps jump into the mid to upper 50’s in and around the region. May even see a 60 in some spots.
Should be partly cloudy most of the day, but don’t rule out a scattered shower or two. Right now there is a 30% chance of precipitation.
Tuesday -Sunday:
Tuesday 40% chance of Thunderstorms. Temps in the 60’s.
60’s and 70’s the rest of the week, but with some chances of scattered showers and or Thunderstorms by next weekend.