Warming Trend This Week

But Still Some Chances for Rain and Thunderstorms
MTN Weather Center
Billings Forecast
Billings 7 Day Forecast
Posted at 3:48 PM, May 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-09 17:48:33-04

BILLINGS — Full Forecast:

Headlines/Current Conditions (As of 3:30 pm Sunday)

Light winds and rain around the Magic City. Temps in the mid to upper 40’s.

Rain and snow showers throughout the region.

Wet snow a possibility for places like Red Lodge and Nye throughout the evening hours.

No watches or warnings in the region to report.

Tonight:

Tonight, in Billings, temps in the 30’s with partly cloudy skies.

Light freezing could be possible throughout the region tonight and don’t rule out some patchy fog as well.

Tomorrow (Monday):

Temps jump into the mid to upper 50’s in and around the region. May even see a 60 in some spots.

Should be partly cloudy most of the day, but don’t rule out a scattered shower or two. Right now there is a 30% chance of precipitation.

Tuesday -Sunday:

Tuesday 40% chance of Thunderstorms. Temps in the 60’s.

60’s and 70’s the rest of the week, but with some chances of scattered showers and or Thunderstorms by next weekend.

