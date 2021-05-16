Warm and Dry, then Cool and Wet

BILLINGS — Full Forecast:

Headlines/Current Conditions (As of 3:20 pm Sunday)

60’s and 70’s across the region with mostly sunny skies and light winds.

Fire Weather Watch in effect from Monday Morning through Monday evening in Northeastern Montana. Temps in the mid to upper 70’s, humidity as low as 17% and winds gusting up to 25 mph. Be careful when lighting fires outdoors. Fire could spread quickly.

National Weather Service has issued a Hydrologic Outlook for Southern Montana Rivers and Streams. The next few days will be in the 80’s and there will be an increase of snowmelt across area mountains. While no flooding is expected, streamflow's and river flow's will be much higher and faster than normal. For farms and ranches, it might be a good idea to move livestock and equipment to higher ground.

Tonight:

Clear, with light winds and temps in the mid to upper 40’s.

Tomorrow (Monday):

Warm and dry. Temps in the low to mid 80’s with sunny skies.

Tuesday - Sunday:

Temps in the 80’s with sunny skies on Tuesday.

Wednesday however, we start to cool back into the low 70’s. This is the start of a cooling off that will drop us below average temps for the rest of the week.

Thursday through Sunday we will see high temps between the low 50’s and low 60’s with an increased chance of showers and thunderstorms. It is very likely to be a wet end of the week, with some rumbles of thunder.

Have a great week everyone! - Chris