Warm and Dry Easter Sunday

BILLINGS — Weather Fun Fact for the day from the National Weather Service – Yesterday the high in MT was 75 in Broadus. This morning the low was 15 in West Yellowstone. What an interesting state Montana is.

Headlines/Current Conditions (As of 2:45 pm Saturday)

Partly cloudy, with light winds. Warm and dry in the Magic City, with temps sitting in the low 70’s. Doesn't look like we will hit our record high of 80 degrees set back in 1943. But the low to mid 70’s are still nice!

No official warnings for fire weather in Montana and Northern WY, but the National Weather Service is saying that this weekend things will be dry and warm, with low humidity and breezy conditions; so it is a good idea to use a little extra caution if starting a fire.

Tonight:

Partly Cloudy. Temps in the low 40’s.

Tomorrow (Sunday):

Warm and dry. Partly Cloudy. Temps in the mid to upper 70’s.

We will get close to some record high temps across the region.

Possible Record Highs April 4th:

Billings forecast is 75. 77 is the record set in 2000.

Miles City forecast is 75. 79 is the record set in 2000.

Livingston forecast is 70. 73 is the record set in 2000,

Sheridan WY forecast is 73. 76 is the record set in 2000/1992

Monday - Saturday:

A cooler week ahead, especially on Monday and Tuesday.

For the first two days of the week expect temps to be in the 40’s and 50’s with rain showers throughout the region and some mountain snow. Red Lodge, MT and Story, WY could see several inches of snowfall.

From Wednesday on, the sun will be out and we will see temps in the low to mid 60’s across much of the region.

