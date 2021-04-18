Tomorrow's Commute Might be Rough

BILLINGS — Full Forecast:

Headlines/Current Conditions (As of 3:00 pm Sunday)

Big changes taking place right now as a cold front with rain, snow and wind moves down from Canada.

In areas around Flathead Lake, there is a Wind Advisory from 3pm till Midnight. Could see 40 mph gusts and on the lake, waves between 2 to 4 feet.

Also, there is a Lake Wind Advisory from now till 9pm tonight at Fort Peck Lake. Could see winds gusting 30 mph. Small crafts be advised. There might be some rough waters.

Winter Weather Advisories in effect from 4pm today till 3pm on Monday for large parts of Western, Central and Southeastern Montana, as well as parts of North Central and Northeastern Wyoming. Very likely that many of these areas will see 2-4 inches of snow, with some areas picking up 3 to 6 inches and potentially 6 to 12 inches in the higher elevations over the next 24 hours. Winds will be gusting at times between 30 to 45 mph.

Winter Storm Warnings in effect till 3pm tomorrow for all regional mountain ranges: Bighorn's, Pryor’s, Absaroka/Beartooth’s and Crazy’s in both Montana and Wyoming. Could see anywhere from 5-9" to 6-15” of snow with winds gusting around 30-35mph. Please be advised and use caution in the back-country. Roads, especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous.

Plan on slippery road conditions, patchy and blowing snow and poor visibility tonight into tomorrow for most of our region. Travel especially along I-90 tonight from Columbus to Bozeman will be very treacherous and I-90 from Sheridan to Buffalo tomorrow morning is not advised. If you must be on the roads, make sure your vehicle can handle the storm, slow down, use caution and give yourself extra time.

Tonight:

Temps in the 20’s and a 90% chance of snow overnight.

Billings shouldn’t see accumulating snow on the roadways till after midnight.

Please use caution if you have to be out and about.

Tomorrow (Monday):

Rain/Snow mix throughout the morning and into the early afternoon. Temps in the 30’s and low 40’s for most spots.

Please use caution and give yourself extra time on the morning commute. It may be treacherous in many areas .

Tuesday – Sunday:

For the week ahead, temps should start to rebound to around average, sitting most days somewhere in the 50’s and 60’s. Should be a dryer and quieter week from Tuesday on.

Friday however, we will cool off a bit into the 40’s and we could see a shot at rain/snow. Right now, there is a 40% chance of precipitation, but that could change in a few days. After all, it’s Spring in Montana.

Saturday and Sunday, looks like we are back in the 60's with Sun.

Have a great week and be safe out there tomorrow – Chris

