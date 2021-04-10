Tomorrow Will Be Brisk...

BILLINGS — Full Forecast:

Headlines/Current Conditions (As of 3:00 pm Saturday)

Partly Cloudy with temps in the high 60’s here in Billings. Winds coming out of the Southwest and gusting over 25 mph right now. But a cold front is on its way bringing 40 to 50 mph winds, possible precipitation and much cooler temps. Should start to hit Billings around 5pm.

Windy across much of Montana and Northern Wyoming today, with several wind watches and warnings in effect.

Western Montana has Wind Advisories mostly on the western facing slopes of the Rockies till 9pm tonight, look for winds potentially gusting up to 45 mph in and around Missoula, the Bitterroot Valleys, Sapphire Mountains and all the way up to Flathead Lake. Use a little extra caution if driving in this area, especially with a high-profile vehicle.

Back here in Eastern Montana and Northern WY, we have a Lake Wind Advisory in effect for Fort Peck Lake. Could see winds gusting up to 40 mph with strong waves. Small craft advisory also in effect. Might not be the best day to go out on the lake and fish.

We also have a High Wind Warning in effect for parts of North Central Wyoming around Buffalo, Greybull, Lovell, Powell and Shell. Warning lasting from 7pm tonight and going till 4am tomorrow. Sustained winds 30 to 45 mph, with gusts 60 to 65 mph. Also, the potential for a snow shower overnight which could really make travel difficult. Use caution while driving in this area tonight.

Tonight:

Windy with a 60% chance of rain showers. Temps in the low 30’s.

Tomorrow (Sunday):

Much cooler with highs only in the 40’s and windy. Might see even a scattered rain shower and potentially a little mountain snow as well. Winds gusting between 30 and 40 mph. It will be brisk.

Monday -Saturday:

Temps will drop below average into the 30’s and 40's and stay there for the week ahead.

Might see a scattered snow or rain shower on Wednesday.

Right now, there is a 50% chance of snow on Thursday. Snow might be light and wet here in Billings but the mountains and foothills could see some accumulations.

