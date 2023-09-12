Q32 Billings Area Weather: Temperatures...and maybe a little rain...coming down

BILLINGS — Wednesday holds the best chance of rain for about a week. While rain totals may be light, there will be a resulting drop in the temperatures Thursday.

A few light showers have developed from Billings mainly to the west Tuesday evening and could continue overnight. Morning temperatures will be mainly 50s. Another weather system will move into the region by Wednesday evening. This will result in an increasing chance of showers and some thunderstorms over especially the mountains Wednesday afternoon, and bring showers into the eastern plains by evening. Some showers may linger early Thursday. Winds will switch from southwest to northerly by early Wednesday afternoon as the cold front passes. This could increase a smoky haze a bit. Temperatures will range from the mid-70s west of Billings to the mid 80s form Billings to the east Wednesday, with mainly 70s for Thursday. The weather will then be drier with a warming trend through the weekend.