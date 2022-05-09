Q2 Willings Area Weather: Walk through the ups-and-downs of the next 7 days

BILLINGS — In a nutshell, drier and warming by Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. The wetter weather midweek before a warm and mainly dry weekend.

As scattered mountain snow, rain, and isolated thunderstorms wind down Monday evening, a clearing sky allows temperatures to drop to the upper 20s to mid-30s Tuesday morning. Afternoon highs will be mainly 50s to low 60s with mostly sunshine.

Wednesday isn't as cold in the morning so temperatures are able to reach mainly the 60s by the afternoon. Clouds increase and showers and isolated thunderstorms start moving in from the west by the afternoon and evening.

Thursday is the overall coolest and wettest day. After a brief break, more showers and thunderstorms are possible by Friday afternoon.

Early estimates are for 0.25" to 0.50" of measurable rain west of Billings but could be .50" to 1.0" from Billings eastward from Wednesday evening through early Saturday.

Warmer and drier conditions are on track to arrive just in time for the weekend.