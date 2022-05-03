Watch
Q2 Weather: Showers take a short break so we can warm up

FORECAST TUESDAY EVENING MAY 3, 2022
Posted at 5:32 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 19:39:21-04

BILLINGS — Tuesday's wave of moisture will continue to bring showers to northern Wyoming at southeast Montana through early Wednesday. Livingston has tied the May 3 record daily rainfall at 0.52 inches.

As showers end, expect some clearing overnight and continuing on Wednesday. High temperatures will reach the 60s to some low 70s in northeast Montana, and mainly the 70s for highs with mainly sunshine on Thursday.

Another round of showers moves into the picture Friday with isolated thunderstorms. A series of disturbances keep a chance of showers going through Monday with temperatures slipping from 60s/low 70s Friday to 40s/low 50s by Monday.

