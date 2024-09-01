Q2 Weather: September will begin on a bright and toasty note on Sunday

BILLINGS — A strong ridge of high pressure is in control of the weather of Montana and Wyoming, and that brought a lot of sunshine to our area on Saturday. A weak cold front cooled our highs by a few degrees compared to Friday, but we stayed well above average. Aside from some areas of haze tonight, we can expect a quiet and mild start to September.

Sunday will begin clear, but we'll have some high clouds pushing into the sky by the afternoon. Monday will bring more clouds as a trough of low pressure approaches from the Pacific coast. Despite the increase in cloud cover, we'll be hotter Sunday and Monday than Saturday. There will be a slight chance of showers, but Labor Day looks dry.

As that trough of low pressure moves inland Tuesday and early Wednesday, we will have the best chance of showers and thunderstorms that we'll have through the rest of the first week of September, most locations can expect to feel the cooler air more than any rain. We'll have decreasing clouds Friday and Saturday with another warming trend.