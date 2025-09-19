Q2 Weather: Sensational final Saturday of summer weather, more clouds on Sunday

BILLINGS — We're heading into the final weekend of summer on a warm, pleasant note in Montana and Wyoming as a ridge of high pressure is taking control of our weather in the short term. The high clouds over our region are on their way out, and we can expect a mostly clear to clear night with lows in the 40s and lower 50s.

Saturday will be a mostly sunny to sunny day, and highs will be even warmer than they were on Thursday and Friday. The weather will be fantastic in both Missoula and Bozeman for the Griz and Bobcat games, too. An area of low pressure will approach on Sunday, and that will bring more clouds and a chance for showers late Sunday evening.

The trough of low pressure and its cold front will push over eastern Montana and Wyoming late Sunday through Monday. We will have rain showers, gusty wind, cooler air and isolated thunderstorms as a result. A ridge of high pressure will then rebuild over our region, and that will bring a warming trend for the rest of the first week of autumn.