Q2 Weather: Holding steady for now, but a doozy of a change ahead

BILLINGS — Highs 10 to 20 degrees above seasonal averages persist for the work week. But the weekend is much colder and somewhat wetter with rain showers and some snow.

Dry and warm conditions under a clear sky persist through the middle of this week. Winds will be light.

Low temperatures will be in the 30s to 40s through Sunday morning. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s through Saturday.

Ahead of a cold front, Thursday will have breezy west winds and could boost some areas from Billings to the east near 80 degrees and threaten daily high records.

The wind, heat, and low humidity will cause a heightened fire risk. Use care with sparks or an open flame.

By Saturday, we will start to see a transition to cooler temperatures with wind, rain and higher-elevation snow. With the opening of general hunting season, keep this big change in the weather in mind.

Saturday near the mountains, winds could gust to 45-50 mph. There is a good chance of rain showers over the weekend and snow could develop in the mountain foothills Sunday morning.

Highs will suddenly be in the 40s to low 50s over a wide area by Sunday. Lows are aiming toward the 20s to low 30s with widespread freezing.

Some reinforcing shots of cold and wetter air could easily keep us colder than average with at least scattered showers well into next week.