Q2 Weather: A sunny and very warm start to Labor Day weekend... be safe & enjoy!

BILLINGS — We warmed back above average on Friday in Montana and Wyoming as we head into Labor Day weekend. We can expect a clear sky tonight with quiet weather and limited amounts of haze and smoke. Lows will fall into the seasonable 40s and 50s. Saturday will be sunny and slightly cooler but still well above average in the 80s and lower 90s.

A trough of low pressure will begin approaching the northern Rockies Sunday and Labor Day Monday, which will bring a few clouds Sunday and more clouds Monday, but we'll actually warm a bit more compared to Saturday despite the increased clouds, A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued for northern Wyoming for Sunday. Be safe and enjoy!

The incoming trough of low pressure will bring more clouds, cooler air and a chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday. Heavy amounts of rain are not expected however. We'll likely feel the stronger breezes and the cooling of our air more than the rain. Late next week another ridge of high pressure will bring warm sunshine.