Q2 Weather: A quieter and warmer weekend before more changes next week

BILLINGS — The storm which brought Montana and Wyoming some much-needed rain the last couple days still lingers over the region, but it is on its way out. We can expect decreasing clouds, showers and wind through the evening hours, with a mostly sunny and seasonable start on Saturday followed by a partly cloudy and warm afternoon.

Sunday will be slightly warmer than Saturday as a short-lived ridge of high pressure stays over the region one more day. We'll have a few more clouds by afternoon, but it will still be above average. A Pacific storm will be approaching our region on Monday, which means increasing clouds and a minor cooling of our highs, but it will be dry.

The Pacific storm will follow a similar path to the storm which is currently overhead. It will bring gusty wind, cooler air, more clouds and areas of rain, but most of the rain will fall in the western half of Montana. We'll have more more wind than rain Wednesday. Another trough will dive to our south late next week, bringing us a few more showers.