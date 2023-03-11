Q2 Billngs Area Weather: Wind, rain and snow move quickly Friday evening

BILLINGS — A strong wintry storm is affecting most of Montana Friday night. Our area just gets a glancing blow.

A quick-moving low brings a shot of rain, snow and wind across our area Friday night and persists in the eastern plains early Saturday. Winds could gust briefly through the evening around Billings as a front passes through.

Winds will persist in the eastern plains on Saturday, with gusts of 30 to 40 mph possible closer to the Montana/North Dakota line. Areas of heavy snow are possible in northeastern Montana Friday night through early Saturday.

Overnight temperatures will be mainly into the teens. Highs will be in the 20s east of Billings Saturday afternoon and 30s from Billings to the west and south.

The weather is quieter but chilly by March standards on Sunday with highs mainly in the 20s to mid-30s.

The warmest days will be Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 40s to 50s. Billings could reach 55 to 60 Tuesday afternoon.

Another weather system will bring a chance of showers Tuesday night through Wednesday in coolest of the 40s for the rest of the work week.

