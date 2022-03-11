Q2 Billngs Area Weather: We go from winds that chill to winds that warm

BILLINGS — Watch for scattered snow showers Thursday evening. Although little will reach the ground, visibility could drop at times.

Another very cold night is ahead with lows in the single digits for most of the area and subzero in northeast Montana. Wind chills values there could reach -25 to -35.

Temperatures Friday will warm into the upper 20s to lower 30s for most as downsloping winds return to the western mountain foothills. As winds increase in these areas and spread to the eastern plains friday night and Saturday, temperatures will warm dramatically.

Highs will be in the mid-40s and 50s Saturday through most of next week and lows in the 20s/30s. Some areas could reach the low 60s Tuesday.

Look for a chance of light showers Saturday night/Sunday and late Tuesday through Wednesday.

