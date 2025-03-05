Q2 Billings Weather: After snow for some Thursday, another warm and breezy weekend

BILLINGS — Tuesday night is expected to be calm as temperatures dip into the teens and 20s across all lower elevations, with eastern Montana experiencing the coldest conditions. The recent snowmelt and light winds may lead to patchy fog overnight, although increasing clouds could reduce the likelihood of fog development.

On Wednesday, the weather will be mostly dry except for a little mountain snow, with temperatures rising into the 40s to 50s. There is a small chance of light rain or snow in the afternoon closer to the Dakotas.

Westerly wind gusts of 15 to 30 mph are expected region-wide. Higher gusts are expected around Big Timber and Harlowton, reaching 30 to 50 mph

Another wave of snow is likely for the mountains and foothills of south-central Montana and northern Wyoming from Wednesday night into Thursday, with the heaviest snow falling during the day on Thursday and tapering off Thursday night into early Friday.

Looking ahead to Friday through Tuesday, an incoming ridge will bring dry weather along with a warming trend. Stronger winds are likely in the western foothills as a pressure gradient intensifies over the weekend, especially into Monday with highs the 50s to low 60s.

By late Monday or early Tuesday, unsettled weather is anticipated, though the specifics are unclear. Temperatures will initially rise into the 40s and 50s on Friday, increasing to the 50s and 60s by Sunday, before dropping back to the 40s and 50s by Tuesday.