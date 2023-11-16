Q2 Billings Area Weather: Yup. We are still talking about changes around Thanksgiving

BILLINGS — There is potential for a shift in the weather pattern next week. Colder temperatures and accumulating snowfall are possible leading up to Thanksgiving.

In the short term, winds will stay brisk around Big Timber to Harlowton this evening and tapering off overnight. Lows will drop to the 20s to mid-30s early Friday, but recover to the upper 40s to possibly a few low 60s by the afternoon.

The overall pattern stays fairly consistent through Sunday. There is a chance of rain/snow showers by Sunday afternoon with some mountain snow.

The current indications are that temperatures will gradually drop each day through Thanksgiving next Thursday. By then lows could be in the single digits and teens with highs in the 20s.

A lot of the forecast details are still too shaky to hang our hat on. But, be aware there is potential for change next week with colder days likely and the chance of snow possible but unclear.