Q2 Billings Area Weather: Your AC might stay on this but you will be adjusting it

BILLINGS — Isolated storms and temperatures moving up and down highlight the week ahead.

A wave moving across Eastern Montana northern Wyoming could create a few isolated storms Sunday evening through Monday morning, especially closer to the mountain foothills West of Billings and in Southeast Montana.

On Monday, temperatures warm a bit reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. A disturbance lifting out of Colorado will create isolated thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening.

A southwesterly flow will continue to pull a couple of different disturbances through the region, creating scattered showers and thunderstorms of and on throughout the week. Tuesday afternoon/evening has the best potential for strong to severe storms with hail and damaging wind as possibilities.

Temperatures will continue to warm, hitting the mid to upper 80s on Tuesday, and upper 80s to mid 90s on Wednesday.

Billings forecast:

Sunday night… Mostly clear with a low near 52.

Monday… Mainly sunny with a high around 81. Light variable wind 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday… Partly cloudy with morning temperatures in the mid-50s afternoon highs in the mid-80s. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.