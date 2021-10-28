Q2 Billings Area Weather: You will feel this change in temperatures

BILLINGS — First comes the warm up:

Friday will be very mild with highs mainly reaching the 60s with some low 70s east of Billings. Expect wind around the Livingston/Ny area to gust to 50-60 mph through at least early Friday.

Then come the showers:

A cold front moving from west to east Friday night through Saturday morning will bring rain and snow showers favoring the higher elevations.

Followed by colder days:

Highs will be mainly in the 40s and lows mainly in the teens from Saturday through at least Tuesday. Some of the area will start in the teens early Tuesday.

Billings forecast:

Thursday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 44. Westerly wind 10 to 20 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Saturday: A chance of rain, mixing with snow inthe morning then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature falling through the day. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

