Q2 Billings Area Weather: You have this week to find that winter gear again

BILLINGS — This week will be mild but unsettled with scattered showers. But we shift gears to colder and snowier weather for the weekend and beyond.

Snow showers Sunday night, especially over the higher elevations south and southeast of Billings, will bring an inch or two of snow. Other areas, including Billings, will see less, but plan for slick roads, patchy blowing snow and reduced visibility for Monday morning just in case.

I-90 over Aberdeen Hill and US-212 over Lame Deer Divide may be hazardous early Monday, so delay travel if you can.

A series of disturbances will move through almost daily throughout the week, scattering snow showers, and perhaps some rain by Thursday when temperatures warm a bit. Lows during the work week will be in the teens and 20s and highs 30s and 40s.

There are strong signals that we will see sharply colder temperatures by the weekend with a better chance of accumulating snow by Friday and Saturday. Get ready for what look to be the chilliest days since our December cold snap.

