Q2 Billings Area Weather: Yo-Yo temperatures

BILLINGS — Some areas are waking up to rain and snow, but dry conditions return by Thursday afternoon. It will be cooler with highs mainly in the 50s on Thursday then 50s and 60s on Friday.

High pressure will keep dry weather in place through Sunday afternoon as daytime highs warm into the 60s and 70s across the weekend.

Models agree that a stronger cold front will sweep through as early as Sunday night, bringing mountain snow and lower elevation rain along with much cooler temperatures through early next week. Highs will be mainly in the 50s on Monday then 40s and 50s Tuesday through Thursday.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com