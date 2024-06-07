Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wonderful weekend weather

BILLINGS — Mild and mainly dry weather stays with us over the next 7 days. We'll enjoy lots of sunshine and breezy conditions with only a slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms due to diurnal (daytime) heating and a weak cold front that will pass through on Saturday.

Warmer temperatures will lead to increased snowmelt in south-central MT and northern WY that is expected to lead to rising water levels in streams and rivers through next week. Areas prone to flooding should monitor the situation.

Outlooks forecast warmer-than-average temperatures through mid-June with near normal chances for rain.

