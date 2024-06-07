Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wonderful weekend weather

AM Dayplanner.png
Q2 WX
AM Dayplanner.png
Drough Monitor.png
Mountain Snow.png
7 Day AM Billings.png
Posted at 5:00 AM, Jun 07, 2024

BILLINGS — Mild and mainly dry weather stays with us over the next 7 days. We'll enjoy lots of sunshine and breezy conditions with only a slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms due to diurnal (daytime) heating and a weak cold front that will pass through on Saturday.

Warmer temperatures will lead to increased snowmelt in south-central MT and northern WY that is expected to lead to rising water levels in streams and rivers through next week. Areas prone to flooding should monitor the situation.

Outlooks forecast warmer-than-average temperatures through mid-June with near normal chances for rain.

-Miller Robson
Q2 Morning Meteorologist
miller.robson@ktvq.com

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Weather

Download the Q2 Weather app here!