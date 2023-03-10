Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wintry storm wraps around us

BILLINGS — Another round of wintry weather is moving into Montana, but it will affect mainly areas to the west and north of Billings. Some areas of rain/snow and wind will develop.

Snow will develop in the mountains west of Billings Thursday night. Some light accumulations are possible in the foothills, but 6 to 10 inches is expected on the west-facing slopes in areas like Cooke City.

As a front moves through, there will be some breezy conditions in the western foothills. With colder-than-average temperatures Friday, readings will still be warm enough in the 30s for areas of rain/snow or wet snow in many cases for the lower elevations.

High temperatures will be into the 20s in northeastern Montana, 30s across southern Montana, and 40 to 45 and northern Wyoming Friday. Overnight temperatures will be mainly in the teens the next couple of mornings, and Saturday afternoon remains mainly in the 30s in our area.

The best chance of showers and much of our region will be Friday afternoon and evening, although much of northern Wyoming and southeast Montana could remain dry.

After a cooler-than-average weekend, temperatures seem headed for the 40s for the highs early next week. Tuesday's on track to be the warmest day with some areas, including Billings, reaching the 50s.