Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wintry storm will have big impacts

BILLINGS — Starting Monday night, snow amounts across eastern Montana and parts of Northern Wyoming will total 6 to 14 inches with localized higher totals through Wednesday. Up to 2 feet is within reach closer to the Dakotas. Around Cody, expect around 4 to 7 inches.

Snowfall rates could be over an inch an hour for several hours late Monday and for the morning commute on Tuesday. Poor visibility from heavy snow and blowing snow along with heavy, wet snow on roads are concerns.

Temperatures drop to the teen and 20s overnight. Snow will slowly decrease from the west towards Billings but this will lead to falling afternoon temperatures and this could lead to re-freezing on roads and sidewalks. East of Billings, snow intensifies with blowing possible blizzard conditions and drifting snow.

Snow will decrease through Wednesday, but bands of heavier snow are still possible. Temperatures are on track to break some April records through at least Thursday.

Along with travel hazards the initial snow will be wet and heavy and hard to shovel. The cold, wet weather will threaten young livestock. Tree damage and power outages are a possibility as well.

Along with updates on Tuesday's Montana This Morning, Q2 News and weather will give a live streaming update at 9AM MDT on Facebook.com/Q2News, our live online stream and on our free streaming apps for Roku, Firestick and Apple TV.

Bring your questions and your reports!

