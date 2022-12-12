Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wintry storm is finally arriving

BILLINGS — The incoming weather system brings excellent snow potential. For southeast Montana and Northern Wyoming, heavy snow and blizzard conditions are possible midweek.

Snow west of Billings moves in overnight towards the Monday morning commute. Snow will spread across Billings and surrounding counties, then down into North Central Wyoming.

Travel conditions will deteriorate into Wyoming towards the evening commute and overnight Monday night. By Tuesday and Wednesday, heavy snow and blowing and drifting could be serious threats in south Montana and Wyoming.

Through Monday night we should generally see 2 to 4 inches of snow west of Rosebud County. That include Billings and Yellowstone county.

Snow amounts from Rosebud county eastward by Wednesday morning will be in the 6 to 10 inch range with some areas receiving over a foot by the time the system wraps up Thursday.

Billings could continue to receive light snow as late as Thursday morning, but it will likely end Wednesday. Snow estimates are still around 6 inches around Billings with more to the east and the same or less to the west.

Snow amounts can vary greatly with even a brief burst of heavier snow, or lesser amounts are still possible in some area. Keep checking back for updates, but prepare for the worst.