Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wintry changes are coming

BILLINGS — We have one more mild day in store before snowing colder weather arrive. Things level off for the weekend.

The shift in our weather pattern begins with stronger winds.gusts around Livingston tonight will hit 55 to 65 mph Sunday night through Monday, with 45 to 55 mile-per-hour gusts from Big Timber to Harlowton.

As usual, these winds will pose a threat to high profile vehicles, and anything pulling a trailer. Use care!

High temperatures Monday will be mainly into the 40s to mid 50s with increasing afternoon clouds. Snow will move into the area Monday night through Tuesday night.

The heaviest snow will fall mainly on a line along in South of I 90 on Tuesday. Accumulations of 4 to 6 inches are possible in these areas, with 2 to 3 inches more common North of Billings and into the Eastern plains.

Blowing snow is expected to reduce visibility and slick conditions could develop.expect poor travel conditions in some areas Tuesday.

Temperatures slip to mainly the 20s and 30s on Tuesday, and with snow ending readings by Monday morning will be in the single digits below zero to the teens above zero.

Highs on Wednesday will be mainly in the 20s and 30s with a mix of clouds and sun. Highs edge back up into the 30s and a few low 40s for the rest of the week.