Q2 Billings Area Weather: Winter will be staying away for Christmas

BILLINGS — A split trough coming out of the Pacific will bring a chance of mountain snow and lower elevation rain to our western counties on Monday. The Beartooths and Absarokas could pick up a couple of inches of snowfall. Southeastern Montana and northern parts of Wyoming may get some of this precipitation by Monday evening.

Tuesday starts off dry ahead of another disturbance that will bring a chance of more mountain snow and lower elevation rain to areas mainly west and southwest of Yellowstone County by the afternoon into Christmas morning. Billings may even get a little bit of rain early Christmas morning as well.

We can expect mostly dry conditions for the rest of the week into the weekend with only our western mountains having a chance of daily snow during that stretch.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 40s and 50s this week with nighttime lows mainly in the 20s and 30s.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com