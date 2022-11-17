Q2 Billings Area Weather: Winter travel problems and then cold

BILLINGS — A fast moving cold front brings a quick shot of snow Wednesday night that could be briefly heavy in some areas. That is followed by some of the coldest air so far.

A disturbance moving through the area Wednesday night through early Thursday is bringing accumulating snowfall. The highest snow totals will be found near the mountains south and west of Billings. With the potential for melting and re-freezing, and poor visibility from falling and blowing snow, anticipate quickly changing travel conditions through Thursday morning.

Light snow totals are expected north of Billings, with 1 to 3 inches common in the lower elevations from Billings southward. 4 to 6 inches seem likely closer to the mountains, and of course there could be pockets of heavier snow.

Thursday will be cold with highs hovering in the teens for most locations throughout the day. Lows drop to the single digits above and below zero early Friday with wind chill values in the teens to 20s below zero.

Friday and Saturday will gradually warm but expect breezy days making it feel colder.