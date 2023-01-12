Q2 Billings Area Weather: Winter takes a holiday

BILLINGS — Friday is our warmest day since late December, when this period of warm and dry weather started. Even though temperatures back off over over the weekend, it remains warmer and drier than usual.

After a windy Thursday, Livingston / Nye area winds will continue to gust 45 to 55 mph through at least early Friday. They will continue to be at least breezy through Saturday.

Friday is on track to be the warmest day in the short term with highs in the 40s to mid-50s. Clouds will increase late Friday, and that would likely shave a few degrees off the high temperatures region wide for Saturday.

There is a chance for mainly mountain showers as our high pressure ridge breaks down Saturday night and Sunday. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s and highs mainly in the 40s for the lower elevations on Sunday, then edge into the 30s to mid 40s through Wednesday.