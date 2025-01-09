Q2 Billings Area Weather: Winter sunshine on a beautiful Thursday

BILLINGS — Lingering snow showers are still possible Thursday morning in southeast Montana and over the mountains, but this will clear out as the day progresses. Much of the area will enjoy lots of sunshine with highs mainly in the 30s.

Starting Friday morning, gap flow winds will pick up from Livingston to Harlowton with gusts between 55-65 mph through Saturday night. Gusts between 25-35 mph will be possible from Billings to Roundup to Hardin on Saturday. Watch out for blowing and drifting snow.

Friday starts off dry ahead of a pattern of unsettled weather beginning in the afternoon with several shots of energy rolling through for the weekend. There's a chance of rain and snow showers Friday night into Saturday morning. Our best chance of snow will be Saturday through Sunday. Areas east and south of Billings could pick up 2-4" of snowfall with higher amounts possible in the higher hills. Billings and areas west aim to pick up less than an inch. The Beartooths, Crazies, Pryors, and Bighorns could get over 6".

Some lingering snow is possible on Monday ahead of a dry period that could last through the rest of next week.

Daytime highs will mainly be in the 30s on Friday and Saturday then 20s and 30s Sunday through early next week. Nighttime lows will be in the single digits to teens Thursday night, 20s and 30s Friday night then teens and 20s Saturday night through early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

