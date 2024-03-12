Q2 Billings Area Weather: Winter storm will impact parts of the area

BILLINGS — Stronger flow out of the west-southwest will bring warmer temperatures today with highs mainly in the 50s and 60s. It will also push more Pacific moisture into the area bringing more snow to the mountains and foothills through tomorrow night.

A winter storm could bring 6"+ of snow to the Beartooths, Absarokas and Bighorn mountains. In the foothills, Red Lodge could pick up 2-3" while Cooke City could receive 6-8". Sheridan, WY could get 1-2" off of this system.

Moisture will start to spread into the lower elevations tonight through Wednesday where mainly rain will fall but it's not out of the question that there could be some light snow accumulation in areas like Billings, Big Timber, Columbus, Hardin, and Lodge Grass along with Cody and Powell in northern Wyoming.

Thursday will be generally dry with only a slight chance for snow in the mountains.

High pressure attempts to bring dry conditions across the region Friday through the weekend, but a front passing through on Friday will keep a chance for snow in the mountains.

-Miller Robson

