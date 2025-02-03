Q2 Billings Area Weather: Winter Storm Warning: snow, cold and difficult travel

BILLINGS — The very cold air from Canada has combined with copious amounts of moisture from the Pacific over Montana and Wyoming, and the rapid change to our weather has arrived right on time. We will have more heavy snow tonight through Monday over both the mountains and lower elevations. Please travel safely if you must be on the road.

Winter Storm Warnings will last through at least Tuesday morning for the mountains and the lower elevations. The mountains could receive a total of 2-5' in various areas, while many lower elevation sites will receive 6-12" of snow, and with up to 16" possible in places. Lows and highs will be mainly in the single digits above and below zero, too.

Our weather will be a little quieter Tuesday, but there will be lingering snow showers. We'll have a better chance for additional snow on Wednesday. Thursday will be a drier and breezier day, but still quite chilly. Another round of snow will be possible late Friday and early Saturday, but that snow will be lighter than our current heavy snow.