Q2 Billings Area Weather: Winter storm moves off to the east

BILLINGS — Some wet roads could freeze up this morning so be on the lookout for slippery conditions during your commute. Also, snow is coming down in portions of eastern MT this morning as a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through Friday morning. Another 1-3" of snow could fall during that stretch. Winds gusting between 25 and 40 mph will create areas of blowing snow. This is already causing visibility issues so use caution while on the roads.

Another minor winter storm will bring more snow over the mountains Friday into Saturday. Another 6'+ will be possible in the Beartooths, Absarokas, Pryors, and Bighorns.

Dry air and high pressure move in on Sunday bringing mainly dry conditions, but little waves of energy could ripple through so a few shots of snow may pop up across the area. Nothing impactful, though.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com