Q2 Billings Area Weather: Winter storm exits allowing for a nice weekend

BILLINGS — Cody is waking up to snow this morning while other areas are seeing a few flurries as the winter storm moves out. High pressure begins to usher in drier conditions and sunshine today heading into the weekend.

It will remain colder than average this afternoon with highs in the 10s and 20s, but downslope flow will bring temperatures back up to around seasonal tomorrow and then warmer-than-average early next week with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Winds will increase from Harlowton to Big Timber to Columbus to Billings with gusts 30-40 mph tonight through tomorrow morning so blowing snow and reduced visibility will be an issue.

A shot of weak energy will pass through Sunday night bringing a slight chance for snow across our western mountains and foothills into Monday. There may even be some rain in the lower elevations. Another ripple of energy coming through Tuesday and Wednesday could bringing another round of precipitation, too.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com