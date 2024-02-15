Q2 Billings Area Weather: Winter storm digs in today

BILLINGS — Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for much of the area as confidence is high for the potential for heavier snowfall with this winter storm. Portions of our central and western counties could now receive up to 10" of additional snowfall through tomorrow morning. The Beartooths and Absarokas could get well over a foot of snow. (see attached graphic)

This will impact travel conditions with snow covered roads, blowing snow, and poor visibility all but certain so use caution while commuting.

High pressure takes over on Friday bringing dry conditions, sunshine, and a warming trend as we head into the weekend. Another weak disturbance could pass through Sunday night into Monday bringing the chance for more snow in our western mountains and rain to the lower elevations.

Models are indicating a warmer-than-average start to next week with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com