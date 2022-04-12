Q2 Billings Area Weather: Winter storm conditions today

BILLINGS — The storm has arrived!

A Winter Storm Warning remains in place as models are projecting between 12-18" of snowfall across a good portion of the Q2 viewing area. Glendive and Baker could get up to 2 feet. Areas around Livingston aim to get 6-8", Cody and Sheridan 3-4", and southeastern MT 8-12".

A Blizzard Warning continues in eastern Montana where stronger wind gusts up to 45 mph are expected.

Snowfall rates could average 1”+ an hour for several hours. Combined with gusty winds, blowing snow will be an issue during your morning commute causing limited to zero visibility. This could be an even bigger problem during your drive home later in the day.

The snow begins to lessen tomorrow, but a good amount of wrap-around snow could still fall in portions of eastern MT.

The area will get a break from the snow on Thursday before another disturbance (this one much weaker) sweeps through bringing a chance of snow Thursday night into Friday with only light accumulations is anticipated. Yet another quick shot of energy brings more chances of light snow across the weekend.

Let’s not forget about how cold it will be over the next several days. Daytime highs could be a good 30 degrees below average before attempting to get back near the freezing mark on Friday.

Nighttime lows could reach record cold through Friday which will be dangerous for young livestock.

Highs will be in the 20s and 30s today (this will mainly be in the morning as temperatures are expected to fall during the day), 20s tomorrow, 20s and 30s Thursday through Friday then 30s and 40s on Sunday.

Nighttime lows will be in the single digits and teens tonight, single digits Wednesday night, single digits and teens Thursday and Friday nights then teens and 20s across the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com