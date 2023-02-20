Q2 Billings Area Weather: Winter storm coming

BILLINGS — A winter storm is taking aim for the area as rain and snow moves in this morning. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most of the Q2 viewing area through Thursday morning with several inches anticipated to accumulate in the lower elevations and several feet in the mountains. The heaviest snow is expected Tuesday through Tuesday night. (See attached graphics)

Winds will be quite gusty at times so blowing snow will be an issue by this afternoon through Thursday morning. Plan on reduced visibility, snow covered and icy roads.

After highs in the 30s/40s today, it will turn colder as arctic air blankets the region starting tomorrow. We'll reach our highs in the morning (mainly 30s) then temperatures will tumble to the 10s/20s by the afternoon. Highs will be sub-zero/single digits on Wednesday and Thursday, 10s/20s on Friday then 30s across the weekend.

The cold and wet weather will be dangerous for young livestock so please take the necessary precautions.

Nighttime lows will be in the 20s/30s tonight, below zero Tuesday night through Thursday night, single digits on Friday night then mainly teens across the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

