Q2 Billings Area Weather: Winter storm arrives after the weekend

BILLINGS — It stays cooler than average, but as the weekend ends a wintry storm moves into the region. The greatest effects will be felt east of Billings well into next week.

In the short term, a few snow showers closer to the mountains extending as far east as Billings are possible through Friday evening. Strong southwesterly winds in the Livingston to Nye corridor could gust to 55 mph from midnight to noon Saturday.

Both Saturday and Sunday, expect morning temperatures mainly in the teens and highs in the 20s to mid-30s. With a mix of clouds and sun, conditions stay dry in the lower elevations until later Sunday.

A winter storm will develop over a large area in the high plains next week. The entire area could see accumulating snowfall, with the greatest potential for heavy snow and strong winds east of Billings across eastern Montana, northeast Wyoming, and the Dakotas.

Major impacts to travel and livestock are expected. Check back for details.

