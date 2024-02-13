Q2 Billings Area Weather: Winter storm approaches

BILLINGS — Confidence is growing that a winter storm will impact the area through Friday morning with a couple rounds of snow and colder temperatures.

Round 1 (tonight through Wednesday morning) will bring a couple of inches to our central and western zones.

Round 2 (Wednesday night through Friday morning) will bring another 2-4" to our central and western zones. Red Lodge could pick up 4-6". The mountains could get 6-12" especially in the Beartooths and Absarokas. Eastern MT will see little to no accumulation.

These projected totals can change, but you will still need to be prepared for impacts on roads and highways.

High pressure takes over by the end of the work week bringing dry conditions, our fair share of sunshine, and warmer-than-average daytime temperatures across the weekend.

