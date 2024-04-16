Q2 Billings Area Weather: Winter makes a quick return

BILLINGS — The upper low that brought rain and some thunderstorms yesterday is moving off to the east allowing for a few dry hours today before our next system moves in.

Winds will wrap around the departing low, so expecting gusts of 20-40 mph across much of the area today. Cody to Sheridan will feel gusts between 40-50 mph this morning before they ease up a bit.

A trough will make its way through starting this evening bringing in colder air and lots of moisture. Snow will come to the mountains while rain will be the initial type of precipitation in the foothills and lower elevations. This will transition to all snow in the foothills by late tonight into tomorrow morning. There could be some snow in the lower elevations including Billings. Accumulation will be light and shouldn't stick as the ground is just too warm coming off a 70/80 degree weekend. The mountains and foothills, however, could pick up several inches to a few feet. A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect across the Beartooths, Absarokas, Beartooths, Pryors, and Big Horns tonight through Thursday.

The heaviest rain and snow will taper off Wednesday night as dry air slides in from the north. A slight chance for rain and snow showers will remain across the mountains and foothills through Saturday.

High pressure brings warm and dry conditions in on Sunday and into early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

