Q2 Billings Area Weather: Winter- here it comes!

BILLINGS — Wind and snow have been highlighting the weather in western Montana Tuesday. As they spread across the eastern plains Tuesday night, they signal a change to a much colder weather pattern.

Periods of wind and snow are expected over a widespread area Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. Overnight readings will range from the single digits in northeastern Montana to the teens and 20s elsewhere.

High temperatures will occur early in the day Wednesday, with readings dropping through the afternoon. By Thursday morning, readings will be mainly into the single digits and warm only to the single digits and teens for the highs.

From Thursday night through Monday morning, temperatures may not make it above zero in Billings and in the surrounding area. In addition, periods of light, powdery snow will continue.