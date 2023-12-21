Q2 Billings Area Weather: Winter Begins Thursday, But It Won't Feel Like It Yet

BILLINGS — A ridge of high pressure is currently in control of the weather in Montana and Wyoming, and it means we'll be closing out the autumn season Thursday in a warmer-than-average way. We'll have a few clouds both tonight and Thursday, with both lows and highs staying above average in the 40s and 50s.

Friday will be the first full day of winter, but it will remain unseasonably mild under a mix of high clouds and sunshine. Changes are coming, however. An area of low pressure will push into the Pacific Northwest late Friday and Saturday, and it will bring our area a chance of rain first, and then snow as the air cools.

The most likely window of opportunity for our area to get rain and snow will be from Saturday afternoon and evening through early Sunday afternoon. It will begin as rain at lower elevations, but snow will be possible by morning. It will not be heavy, but it will give us a chance to have a white Christmas by Monday.