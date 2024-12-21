Q2 Billings Area Weather: Winter begins on Saturday, but it won't feel like it

BILLINGS — A ridge of high pressure is beginning to build over Montana and Wyoming at this time, and that will ensure that the end of fall and beginning of winter won't be a frigid affair for our region. We'll have a mix of high clouds and clear sky tonight with more breezes. Lows will remain in the above-average 20s and 30s as winter begins at 2:21AM Saturday.

We can expect a mild mix of high clouds and sun on Saturday and temperatures will not only be similar to what we had Friday, but we'll be threatening a few record highs, too. A small disturbance will bring a few rain and mountain snow showers Sunday, but many areas will receive nothing. There will be another slight chance for showers on Monday.

As Christmas Eve and Christmas Day arrive next Tuesday and Wednesday, a slightly larger trough of low pressure will move our way. There is a better chance for snow over southern Montana and northern Wyoming, but amounts won't be heavy. Lower elevation sites will have a chance for showers Wednesday morning and late Thursday evening.