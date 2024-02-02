Q2 Billings Area Weather: Winter attempts to make a return

BILLINGS — High pressure will keep dry conditions in place one more day with temperatures mainly in the 50s this afternoon. Highs across the weekend will cool to the 30s and 40s thanks to a cold front.

Moisture up from the Gulf and also out of the West will tag team to give us a rain on a Saturday during the afternoon before transitioning to snow overnight into Sunday morning. This is not going to be a big snow event with about half an inch (maybe a little more) possible in our central and western zones including Billings. The upper elevations of the Beartooths and Absarokas could get 6-12" while the Pryors and Bighorns could pick up 5-10" of snowfall.

It will be warm enough that any accumulating snow (mainly on grassy areas) should melt rather quickly. That, along with the rainfall, will produce runoff as the ground is still quite frozen from our recent deep freeze. Though the risk is low, those with homes prone to basement flooding should take precautions. Ice jam flooding is also a possibility so those areas prone to that type of flooding should also take precautions to protect property, equipment, and livestock.

Our next chance for precipitation will be the middle of next week with rain on Tuesday then snow Wednesday snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Too early to say how much accumulation we may get with this system. Right now models are showing nothing more than an inch.

BTW- Punxsutawney Phil didn't see his shadow this morning predicting an early Spring, but he's only been a little better than 39% right since he first started prognosticating back in 1887.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com