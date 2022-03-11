Q2 Billings Area Weather: Windy with the warmth

BILLINGS — We’ll finally get above the freezing mark in Billings today for the first time since Monday with highs in the low 30s. Temperatures will range from the upper teens to the east to the upper 30s to the west this afternoon. Northern Wyoming will reach the lower 30s. Aiming for the upper 40s to low 50s Saturday and Sunday across the area. Some spots will flirt with 60° on Tuesday of next week.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the teens and 20s tonight then 20s and 30s across the weekend into early next week.

Winds won’t be as gusty today, but they’ll kick back into gear tomorrow with gusts of 40-50 mph possible in Billings and areas east. Gusts between 50-70 mph expected along the foothills tonight through tomorrow.

Look for scattered snow showers today through this evening west of Yellowstone County and in the Beartooths and Bighorns. Billings has a decent shot at rain Sunday night.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com