Q2 Billings Area Weather: Windy with rain Tuesday and Wednesday and mountain snow

BILLINGS — The slow-moving but vigorous storm that arrived Monday in Montana and Wyoming barely moved on Tuesday, and we continued to get strong, damaging wind along with areas of rain. The wind will continue Tuesday night and more wind will arrive, and colder air will allow more snow to fall mainly in the mountains, but it's also possible in our lower foothills.

The High Wind Warnings will expire by Wednesday morning, but it will still be windy most of Wednesday. Winter Storm Warnings will be in effect for all of our local area mountains from Tuesday evening through midday Thursday. The highest elevations could receive 12-20 inches of snow. Combined with the wind, that snow will be dangerous for travel through Thursday.

Most lower elevations will receive rain rather than snow, but areas south and west of Billings will have the best chance for snow at lower elevations. We can expect decreasing shower activity and weakening wind through the day Thursday, we'll have rapid warming to above average levels Friday afternoon through next Monday, and Mother's Day Sunday will be quite pleasant.